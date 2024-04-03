Shehnaaz Gill, Now A Playback Singer, Celebrated Her First Song's Release Like This

Shehnaaz Gill in a still from the video. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill, who recently made her debut as a playback singer, celebrated the release of her first song and how. On her Instagram stories, Shehnaaz posted a picture of the special cake. in another clip, she is seen posing next to the cake. No caption needed. Her smile says it all. Shehnaaz Gill recently sang the track Dil Kya Irada Tera for Raveena Tandon's latest film Patna Shuklla. The song has been composed by Samuel and Akanksha and it has been written by Manoj Kumar Nath.

This is what Shehnaaz Gill posted:

Shehnaaz Gill shared a glimpse from the song last week and she wrote, "My first ever as a playback singer for a film. Dil Kya Irada Tera. Thank you Arbaaz Khan for giving me this opportunity. If you guys haven't heard the song yet, tap on the link in my bio and hear it now."

Shehnaaz Gill became a star after featuring in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. Other than that she has featured in several Punjabi music videos and films such as Kala Shah Kala and Daaka. Shehnaaz Gill also starred in a music video with rapper Badhshah. The singer-actress was also seen in a Punjabi film titled Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, co-starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde. She also starred in Thank You For Coming last year.