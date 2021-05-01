'She Will Remain An Inspiration Forever': Aamir Khan's Tribute To Chandro Tomar

A photo of Chandro Tomar. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Chandro Tomar, a sharpshooter from Uttar Pradesh popularly known as "shooter daadi," died on Friday. The 89-year-old shooter was infected by the coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital after she complained of breathing trouble. Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar picked up guns in their 60s and participated in over 30 national championships. The duo even appeared as guests on Aamir Khan's talk show Satyamev Jayate. Condoling her death, Aamir Khan's production company issued a statement on his behalf on their Instagram profile. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the demise of our beloved Shooter Daadi, Chandro Tomar. Our heartfelt condolences to everyone in her family. Daadi lit up the Satyamev Jayate stage with her wisdom, humuor and amazing life journey. She chose to rewire at the age most choose to retire. She will remain an inspiration forever, an in our hearts forever," read the statement.

Aamir Khan invited Chandro and Prakashi Tomar to his television show Satyamev Jayate in 2012, when the first season of his show aired on Star Plus. The actor used to address societal issues with his guests on the show.

Nicknamed "Shooter Dadi" and "Revolver Dadi" in Uttar Pradesh, Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar started practicing shooting in their 60s with a hope to change their granddaughters' lives. The duo quickly mastered the art of shooting and participated in many national and international shooting competitions, winning over 350 medals each in the course of their veteran professional lives as shooters.

On Friday, Prakashi Tomar announced the death of her sister-in-law with this tweet:

A film titled Saand Ki Aankh, based on the lives of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, released in 2019. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, it featured Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.