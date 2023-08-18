Shatrughan Sinha Watches Gadar 2 With Family, Ameesha Patel Celebrates With Fans

Shatrughan Sinha pictured with family at the theatre.

The Gadar 2 craze has taken over Mumbai. On Thursday night, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha watched the film at a theatre in Mumbai with wife Poonam Sinha and family. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher too watched Sunny Deol's blockbuster last evening. He shared a special post on social media (more on that later). In another part of the city, the film's lead actress Ameesha Patel was pictured celebrating with fans. Ameesha, who plays Sakina in the film, was pictured cutting a cake at a celebratory event last night.

See all the pictures from last night here:

After watching the film, Anupam Kher shared an extensive note on X (previously called Twitter) and he wrote, "Just watched Gadar 2 in Gaiety/Galaxy theatre in Bandra. Last time I went to this single screen theatre was for the premiere of my movie Hum. Gadar 2 is a tsunami of emotions felt not only by the actors on screen but also by the audiences in the theatre. It takes you on a roller coaster ride of what it means to be a proud Indian. In fact it celebrates the multi culture/ multi religion facet of our country. It is cathartic. Crowds scream their guts out at every dialogue."

Anupam Kher added, "Sunny Deol is not an actor anymore. He is cult in himself. He is on fire. And you feel the heat in your soul. Utkarsh Sharma is fantastic with great promise. Manish Wadhwa as Pak general is superb. Thank you Anil Sharma for taking me on this raw joyride in a cinema hall. Jai Ho."

Speaking of the film's box office success,Gadar 2 has managed to collect Rs 284.63 crore within a week of its release. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh stated in his tweet that the film is expected to hit the Rs 300 crore mark today.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres last week. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.