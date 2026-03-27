Shatrughan Sinha On Daughter Sonakshi's Interfaith Wedding: '<i>Bachche</i> Adults <i>Hai</i>'

Sonakshi Sinha married actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024. Recently, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha spoke about his daughter's marriage and said that their union is lawful and based on mutual happiness.

In a recent interview with News18, Shatrughan addressed questions surrounding the marriage, including the interfaith nature of the union. He dismissed any criticism and said the family is content with Sonakshi's decision.

What Shatrughan Sinha Said

Shatrughan Sinha said, "Bilkul theek thaak hai. Hum bahut khush hai. Sonakshi ki jo shaadi hui hai, made for each other lagte hain dono. (Everything is fine. We are very happy. Sonakshi is married; they both seem made for each other)"

He also emphasised that they are both adults and fully capable of making their own choices regarding their lives and relationship.



"Bachche jawan hai, bachche adults hai. Agar woh khush hai, toh miya-biwi raazi toh kya karega Qazi. Hume unka saath dena chahiye. Wholeheartedly, chattaan ki tarah unke saath ho (The children are young, the children are adults. If they are happy, if the husband and wife are happy, then what can the Qazi do? I support them wholeheartedly, like a rock)", said the veteran star.

About Sonakshi And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding

Sonakshi and Zaheer had a simple and intimate wedding at their house. They held a civil ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. All their closest friends and family were present to celebrate their love.

Later in the evening, they hosted a grand celebration to which all their close industry friends were invited.

As the visuals surfaced online, it was clear the couple were their happiest selves.

Among the many stars attending the wedding reception, some noteworthy names were Salman Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Chunky Panday.



Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Kick Off 2026 At A Maldives Resort With Rs 2 Lakh Stay