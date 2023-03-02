Shatrughan Sinha, 'Embarrased' About His Appearance, Recalls Consulting A Plastic Surgeon

The image was shared by Shatrughan Sinha. (courtesy: shatrughansinhaofficial)

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has some of the greatest Bollywood films to his credit, however things didn't always look up for the actor. In a candid chat with Arbaaz Khan on his talk show, The Invincibles, the 76-year-old actor recalled his early days in the film industry when he felt conscious about his looks and went as far as consulting a plastic surgeon. The promo of the show was released by Arbaaz Khan on Thursday where we see the Dostana actor talk about his experience. He says, "Bahut embarrassment hota tha mujhko, lagta tha ki apni kati-phati shakal le kar aa raha hoon main filmo mein, kaise apni jagah banaonga, kya kaise karunga. Plastic surgeon se bhi baat kar lee thi humne (I used to feel very embarrassed. I used to think I am entering Bollywood with an imperfect face . I was worried how will I make it in this industry with my face, what will I do about it? I was so worried that I had even spoken to a plastic surgeon).

In the promo, the actor can also be heard saying, how he became a victim of stardom. "Mujhe lagta tha ki mujhe pehle koi puchta nahi tha ya puchti nahi thi. Achanak itni puch badh gayi, main behek gaya. Stardom ka shikhar hua. (I used to think that no one gives me any attention and suddenly, I started getting a lot of attention. I was a victim of stardom.)"

The promo also promises discussion on the actor's education, his competition with the other actors among other things. The episode will stream on YouTube on Friday. Take a look at the video here:

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha was a part of many renowned films like Sajan in 1969, Gulzar's Mere Apne in 1971 and Dulal Guha's Dost . He acted with Amitabh Bachchan in films such as Raaste Kaa Patthar (1972), Shaan (1980) and Kaala Patthar (1979), among others.

He is also the father of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been part of many films like Double XL, Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore and others.