Sharvari Reveals She Auditioned For For Anushka Sharma's Sultan, Sui Dhaaga

Sharvari shared this image. (Image courtesy: sharvari)

Actress Sharvari Wagh, who is currently basking in the success of her recent release Munjya, will be sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in YRF's untitled action thriller, which will be a part of their spy universe. However, the actress recently revealed that she has been giving auditions at YRF for many years and even auditioned for Anushka Sharma's Sui Dhaaga and Sultan. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Sharvari said, “During auditions, people don't tell you for which movie we are doing auditions at least at the initial stage. I remember auditioning for Sui Dhaaga and Sultan (in and around). Actually, I got a random call asking me to come for an introduction and their casting office is in Juhu.” She added, “I have given many auditions and I'm not even aware of which movies or shows. In fact, I used to give auditions every 2-3 months.”

Sharvari made her film debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021 alongside Rani Mukerji but the film didn't perform well. Speaking about the film's failure, Sharvari said, “When you make your debut, you're in a bubble, you see a dream with so much dedication to see yourself on the big screen. I have slept with that dream every day even before Bunty Aur Babli 2, during the shoot and after the release.”

On the work front, Sharvari was last seen in Munjya. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya features Abhay Verma as Bittu, Sharvari Wagh as Bela, and Mona Singh who plays the role of Bittu's mother, Pammi. The film narrates the story of Bittu, who returns to his ancestral village and accidentally releases an angry ghost named Munjya. He then tries to save himself and Bela from this ghost. The duo's encounters with Munjya are both funny and scary in equal measure.

Ahead of Munjya's release, Sharvari Wagh talked about her character in the film. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said, “My character is a modern girl who wants to achieve her dreams and prioritises them before everything else, which I think we all do nowadays. Many girls will relate to my character. Her dating life is also quite confusing, many girls will relate to that too. A very beautifully written character."