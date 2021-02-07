Shanaya Kapoor Shares What Goes Behind Making Perfect Dance Videos

Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

You have seen her dance to the point of perfection but do you what goes into making Shanaya Kapoor's dance videos what they are? Let's just say it is a mix of hard work and fun. Shanaya, who recently made her Instagram profile public, has been sharing videos from her dance sessions. However, on Sunday, she decided to share a fun-filled video and some BTS moments from the dance classes. In the video, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen goofing around with her dance instructors Charvi Bhardwaj, Sanjana Muthreja and Yash. The video comprises sessions from her belly dance as well as other dance classes as the song Main Kya Karoon from the 2012 film Barfi! plays in the backdrop. Shanaya captioned the post: "Dance bloopers with my favs! Thanks for all the patience."

Check out Shanaya Kapoor's video here:

A few days ago, Shanaya Kapoor shared a video from her belly dance session, for which she borrowed her BFF Suhana Khan's skirt. Shanaya captioned the post: "Tried something different with Sanjana Muthreja. PS_ Thanks for letting me steal your skirt Suhana Khan."

This is the video we are talking about:

Before Shanaya Kapoor made her Instagram profile public, her mother and jewelry designer Maheep Kapoor shared a video of her daughter's dance. "She gets it from her mama," Maheep Kapoor wrote.

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director for Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.