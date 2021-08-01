Suhana Khan Is All Hearts For These Videos Of Shanaya Kapoor. See Here

Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: shanayakapoor02 )

Shanaya Kapoor has an enviable fan following even before she has made her Bollywood debut. Born into a family of actors, Shanaya is no stranger to attention on social media and by the looks of it, she is well-versed in the craft of breaking the Internet with her charm. The vivacious beauty recently shared few videos of herself on Instagram and fans could not stop raving about the star and her effortless beauty. Dressed in a pair of distressed denims and a blue crop top, the upcoming actress was rocking an all-blue look. Her caption mentions this, as well. In it, she wrote, “Big blue energy tonight.” She followed this up with a bunch of blue emoticons that ranged from blue hearts to a dolphin.

Suhana's friends and family are all in love with the look and this is evident from the comments they dropped on the post. One of the first to respond to the stunning videos was Shanaya's close friend Suhana Kapoor, who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan. Sticking to the theme like a true friend, Shanaya left blue hearts in the comments.

Fashion designer Seema Khan, who is seen alongside Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor in a reality show, also had something to say about the post. The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star wrote, “In my forest.” Fans of the star flooded the comment section with heart emojis.

It would not be wrong to say that Shanaya has got her social media game all figured out. From keeping up with the latest trends to treating fans with throwback images and videos, her timeline is one to watch out for.

Take, for instance, these pictures of her goofing around with her friends, actress Ananya Pandey and Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan. Chilling at home, the three showed us how to do a girls' night the right way. In the caption, Shanaya wrote, “My kinda crazy.” And this “crazy” night came with the parents' approval as both Maheep as well as Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey left hearts in the comments section.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and designer Maheep Kapoor. She is also the niece of actor Anil Kapoor. Many of her cousins including Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor are actors. Shanaya has been signed on by Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency and will soon make her debut in a Dharma Productions film.