'Got A Stomach Ache Watching This': Navya Naveli Nanda's ROFL Reaction To Shanaya Kapoor's Belly Dance Video

Shanaya Kapoor loves belly dancing and that's why, she posted a new video from her dance session on Instagram on Tuesday. However, after watching Shanaya's killer dance moves in the video, her friend and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda got "a stomach ache." LOL. Yes, that is what Navya hilariously wrote in the comments section on Shanaya Kapoor's latest Instagram post. In the clip, Shanaya Kapoor can be seen practicing belly dancing with her dance instructor Sanjana Muthreja. "How we learn a choreography #practicesessions with the best Sanjana Muthreja!" Shanaya wrote in the caption. Reacting to her video, Navya left this ROFL comment: "I got a stomach ache watching this."

Shanaya Kapoor often shares clips from her belly dancing sessions. It was a challenge for her to learn "floor work" but she nailed it after practicing for many hours. "Floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me Sanjana Muthreja," she captioned this video.

Here's a video of Shanaya Kapoor doing belly dance to a mix of Bamboo and Hips Don't Lie by Shakira:

In terms of work, Shanaya Kapoor will soon make her debut in Bollywood with a Dharma Productions project. She has joined Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA). Announcing her new film on her Instagram account in March, she wrote: "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the Dharma Cornerstone Agency family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahh!) this July by Dharma Productions, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."