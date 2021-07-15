Shanaya Kapoor's Sassy Caption About Her New Look Is A 'Wild One'

Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor sports a new look now, seen it yet? The aspiring actress, who has a reputation for her cheeky posts on social media, added one more to the list. This time, while introducing her new look. Looks like Shanaya Kapoor had a salon appointment and underwent quite a transformation at the hair styling studio. Shanaya Kapoor, who had long hair, now sports a shorter look. While introducing her new look on Instagram, Shanaya felt the need for a sassy caption and here's what she wrote: "He said he liked my hair long, so I cut it." LOL. In the comments section, Shanaya's loudest cheerleader - mom Maheep Kapoor - summed up the post as "wild one".

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor's besties Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey dropped the red heart emojis on Shanaya's post.

For Shanaya Kapoor, it's always fries before guys: "I just want someone to look at me the way I look at food."

Shanaya Kapoor often trends for glimpses of her dance videos on Instagram and here's just a few:

Shanaya recently announced the big news about her Bollywood debut - she is all set to be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Shanaya made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. However, she has also already joined Bollywood but not as an actor but as an assistant director for Netflix release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which stars Khushi's elder sister Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya also featured in bits and pieces on the Netflix show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives.