Just Shanaya Kapoor Dancing To Dhol Beats Like No One's Watching

Shanaya Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: maheepkapoor)

Just play dhol around Shanaya Kapoor and she will start dancing like a true Punjabi in no time. Wondering what are we talking about? Recently, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor went to the engagement party of family friends Vedika Karnani and Rishi Sujan with their children. At the party, Shanaya Kapoor couldn't stop herself from dancing to the beats of the dhol. She looked gorgeous in a brown saree, which she paired with an off-shoulder, corset-style velvet blouse. Shanaya was twinning with her mom Maheep Kapoor, who attended the engagement ceremony in a brown glittery lehenga. Sharing photos and videos from the occasion, Maheep wrote, “There was only love in that room last night (heart icon) #engaged (ring icon)… She said yes.” Reacting to the pictures, Maheep Kapoor's friends Seema Kiran Sajdeh and Bhavana Pandey dropped red heart icons and wrote, “Congratulations.”

Swipe to see the video of Shanaya Kapoor grooving to dhol beats here:

Shanaya Kapoor was a sight to behold at the event. She shared snippets from her fun-filled evening on her Instagram Stories. Posting an image with the bride-to-be, she captioned it, “Sister got engaged.”

Screenshot of Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram story.

Shanaya also shared some solo shots of herself and they are breathtaking:

Screenshot of Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram story.

Before Shanaya Kapoor attended the engagement party, she was in Qatar with dad Sanjay Kapoor, brother Jahaan, BFF Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday for FIFA 2022. She also gave us sibling goals with these photos of herself and Jahaan.





On her second day at FIFA World Cup, Shanaya Kapoor shared this photo album and wrote about the “unforgettable” experience of watching the semi-finals with “family and friends.” Her caption read, “It's game day 2! Unforgettable. No better feeling than experiencing FIFA World Cup with family and friends!” Shanaya also penned a special note for her mom Maheep, who did not accompany them on their trip. “Missed you, Maheep Kapoor,” she wrote. The photos also feature Ananya Panday.





Shanaya Kapoor will make her Bollywood debut in Dharma Productions' Bedhadak.