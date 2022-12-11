For Shanaya Kapoor, Christmas Has Arrived Early. See Post

Shanaya Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Guys, Shanaya Kapoor has shared some amazing pictures from a pre-Christmas party. Are you excited, already? You aren't alone. Shanaya looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red co-ord set. We can also spot Shanaya's parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey in the frame. Shanaya didn't waste much time thinking about the caption and just added a Santa Claus face emoji and a red heart. Replying to the post, Maheep Kapoor dropped some red hearts. Bhavana Pandey followed suit. Fans have also flooded the comments space with fire and red hearts emojis.

Oh, and, this is what Shanaya Kapoor's “happy Sunday” looked like.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/shanayakapoor02/2990710247950632160/

Shanaya Kapoor shares an amazing bond with her mother Maheep Kapoor. Shanaya never fails to express her love for her mother. Check out these pictures from the Diwali celebrations and you will relate to us.

On Maheep Kapoor's birthday, Shanaya pulled out a major throwback moment from her childhood days and wrote, “In high tide or in the low tide I'll be by your side. Happy birthday, bestie.” To this, Maheep Kapoor replied, “I love you, my baby.”

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Shanaya will play the role of Nimrit in the film. At the time of introducing her character to the world, Shanaya said, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love.”

Sharing another set of posters from the film, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “A new era of love is filled with passion, intensity and boundaries that will be crossed. Presenting Bedhadak where I get to share the screen with my suave co-actors, Lakshya and Gurfateh - directed by the one and only Shashank Khaitan.”

Shanaya Kapoor made a cameo appearance in the Netflix series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which stars Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari Soni.