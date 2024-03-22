Shakira On Relationship With Ex-Partner Gerard Pique: 'It Was Dragging Me Down'

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: biong23)

<p>After being in a relationship for 12 years, a single life was just what Shakira needed. The singer recently opened up to Zane Lowe during her recent Apple Music 1 interview, expressing how her split from ex-partner Gerard Pique in 2022 has positively impacted her music career. “In a way, it's kind of good not to have a husband. I don't know why, it was dragging me down,” revealed Shakira to the radio host on Wednesday. Shakira and Gerard Pique were together for more than a decade and welcomed two sons, Milan and Sasha. During the interview, Shakira reflected on her "love-hate relationship" with her work while she was in a relationship with Gerard Pique. “Because every time I had to be pulled into the studio to do my work, I failed. I felt that I was leaving my family unattended. There were times when I really didn't enjoy it. You know, I felt guilt. I felt torn," Shakira said. </p>

<p>Despite the challenges of being a single mother and juggling work and family, Shakira said that she now finds herself driven to create music. “I feel like writing songs. I feel like making music. It's a compulsive need of mine that I didn't feel before,” she shared. </p>

<p>For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard announced their separation in a joint statement on June 4, 2022. The statement read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we request respect for (our) privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” By September 2022, Shakira opened up about grappling with the breakup in an interview with Elle, acknowledging that music had been a guiding light during her darkest moments. </p>

<p>The former couple first crossed paths in 2010 when Gerard appeared in a music video for the World Cup. They made their relationship official on social media in March 2011 and made a red-carpet debut as a couple in January 2012. Their family expanded with the birth of Milan in January 2013 and Sasha in January 2015. In January 2020, Shakira confessed her reservations about marriage to Gerard, citing fear as a factor. “To tell you the truth, marriage scares the s–t out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend. His lover, his girlfriend. It's like a little forbidden fruit, you know? I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything's possible depending on behaviour.” </p>