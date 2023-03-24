'I'm Very Happy': Shakira's Ex-Boyfriend Gerard Pique Breaks Silence Over Their Split

Shakira and Gerard Pique share two sons.

Former Spanish footballer Gerard Pique has spoken up about his separation from Shakira and discussed how it has affected his children. During an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Pais, he underlined the reasons why he didn't address it in public after the duo made the split official in June 2022. "Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children. It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father," he said, according to English translation carried by E! News.

Mr Pique continued, "I keep doing what I want. The day I die, I will look back and hope I have always done what I wanted. I want to be faithful to myself. I'm not going to spend money cleaning up my image."

The former footballer, who has now made his romantic relationship with Clara Chia Marti public, said that he is "very happy" about the new chapter in his life. "The people that I love and care about are the ones who know me. The rest isn't important to me. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I'm very happy. There have been changes in my life and I have known how to preserve happiness," he said, as per the outlet.

In an interview with Elle Magazine in September 2022, Shakira said, "I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it's been tough not only for me but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."

The couple had announced their separation in June 2022 by sharing a statement on Instagram, which read, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect." They share two sons, 10-year-old Milan and eight-year-old Sasha.

Since then, the Grammy winner has made scathing remarks about the former footballer and his 24-year-old girlfriend in songs like "TQG" and "BZRP Music Session #53."