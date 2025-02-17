Shakira Hospitalised Due To "Abdominal Pain", Cancels Peru Concert

Shakira recently cancelled one of her shows in Peru due to an "abdominal issue," which led to her hospitalisation amid her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour.

The pop singer shared the unfortunate news with fans on Instagram Stories, explaining, "I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized."

Following her doctor's advice, Shakira made the decision to cancel her performance at the National Stadium in Peru, as her medical team informed her that she was not in a suitable condition to perform that evening.

"I am very sad not to be able to take the stage today," she wrote, adding that she had been eagerly anticipating her performance and reuniting with her fans in Peru.

Shakira expressed her hope to be well enough to leave the hospital and perform at her second show in Lima. She also mentioned that her team and promoters were already working on rescheduling the event for a later date and would communicate the new plans soon.

"Thank you all for your understanding, I love you all," she concluded, signing off with "Shak." The singer did not provide further details about the specific nature of her abdominal issue.

This hospitalisation comes just days after Shakira kicked off her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour in Rio de Janeiro on February 11.

At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on February 2, Shakira won the Best Latin Pop Album award for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first album in seven years. During her acceptance speech, she dedicated the award to "all my immigrant brothers and sisters in this country." She continued, "You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you. And to all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are the true 'sheroes.' So this is for you, too."