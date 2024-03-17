Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 9: Progress Report On Ajay Devgn-Jyotika's Film

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: Apna_Bollywood)

The box office numbers for Vikas Bahl's Shaitaan have witnessed a decline after its first weekend. On day 9, the supernatural thriller raked in ₹ 8.00 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the remake of the Gujarati film Vash has accumulated a total of ₹ 84.80 crore at the domestic box office. Shaitaan follows the harrowing tale of a family of three held captive by an individual wielding supernatural powers. The movie stars Ajay Devgn as Kabeer, Madhavan in the role of Vanraaj Kashyap, Janki Bodiwala playing Jahnvi, and Jyotika portraying the role of Jyoti. Shaitaan has been jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) to share the first-week box office collection of Shaitaan. He wrote, “#Shaitaan packs a FANTASTIC SCORE in Week 1… Metros, Tier 2 centres, mass belt, heartland - the supernatural-thriller has found acceptance across the board.”

Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 1] Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr, Tue 6.57 cr, Wed 6.27 cr, Thu 5.82 cr. Total: ₹ 81.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice. Despite new films arriving today, #Shaitaan should continue its dominance this weekend… Also, it should cruise past ₹ (100 emoji) cr mark in *Weekend 2*.”

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Shaitaan 1.5 out of 5 stars and said, “The fact that Bahl is working with a tried-and-tested script - Vash, a 2023 film written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik - comes in handy in setting up the clash between a family on a weekend vacation in a farmhouse in the hills and a strange entrapment masterminded by an evil intruder who overstays his welcome.”

