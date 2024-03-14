Shaitaan Box Office Collection Day 6: Ajay Devgn And Madhavan's Film's Next Stop - Rs 80 Crore

Madhavan, Ajay and Jyotika in Shaitaan. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

After a strong opening weekend, the film Shaitaan saw single-digit box office collections on subsequent weekdays. According to a Sacnilk report, on day 6, the supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl collected ₹ 6.25 crore. So far, the film has amassed a total of ₹ 74 crore, the report added. The movie narrating the gripping tale of a family held hostage by a man wielding supernatural powers is a remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. Audiences have been appreciative of the performances of Ajay Devgn as Kabeer, R Madhavan as Vanraaj Kashyap, Janki Bodiwala in the role of Jahnvi, and Jyotika portraying Jyoti in the movie.

On Wednesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly Twitter) about the day 5 box office earnings of Shaitaan. He wrote, “#Shaitaan is all set to have a GLORIOUS *Week 1* thanks to the rock-steady trend on weekdays, after a solid weekend… Fri 15.21 cr, Sat 19.18 cr, Sun 20.74 cr, Mon 7.81 cr, Tue 6.57 cr. Total: ₹ 69.51 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Taran Adarsh added, “#Shaitaan will face multiple new films, starting with #Yodha and #Bastar this week… Since the positive feedback is out in public domain, #Shaitaan should, once again, witness a spike in biz this weekend.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Shaitaan 1.5 out of 5 stars and explained, “In a hackneyed good versus evil construct that is as contrived as it is convoluted, Shaitaan centres on a happy family of four that finds itself up against a diabolical modern-day sorcerer who works his black magic on a young girl and makes her do his satanic bidding. The devil is out to put the fear of God in you. But there is nothing more scary here than the fluffy film itself.”

“Swinging between the cacophonous and the batshit crazy, Shaitaan, remake of a recent Gujarati film, is targetted at lead actor Ajay Devgn's fan base, which loves to watch him play the tough guy who proves equal to any task, be it as an invisible police officer fighting lawbreakers or a father compelled to turn indomitable defender of a family threatened by a wicked world,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Shaitaan has been jointly backed by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak.