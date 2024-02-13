Shahid Kapoor's 'Light Weight' Regime Prompts This Reaction From Co-Star Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: ShahidKapoor)

Shahid Kapoor, whose new film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya opened to mixed reviews, treated his fans to a fun video on Tuesday. In the video, Shahid can be seen weight-lifting. He can be seen making faces during the session. At one point, he can be seen tossing the equipment on one finger. Shahid Kapoor's post drew rections from his Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-star Kriti Sanon, Anand Ahuja. Kriti Sanon dropped a string of laugh out loud emojis in the comments section. Anand Ahuja also shared a few laugh out loud emojis. Fans also showered love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "It's not about weights you lift. Diet is everything to get fit like shahid." Another fan wrote, "Ageing like fine wine." Take a look:

Ahead of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's release, Shahid Kapoor interacted with fans on X. A fan posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) and asked the actor, "Shahid bhai, BB [Bigg Boss] me Salman [Khan] bhai se mil kar kaisa laga? [Shahid, how did you feel after meeting Salman?]" Last month, Shahid and his co-star Kriti Sanon paid a visit to the sets of Bigg Boss Season 17 to promote their film. Shahid replied to this, "Bhai ka swag always on point, agal bagal always on repeat." Take a look:

Bhai ka swag always on point agal bagal always on repeat https://t.co/Jf5Gu9rd21 — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) February 7, 2024

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the action thriller film Bloody Daddy. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform Jio Cinema. Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in the action thriller film Ganapath - A Hero Is Born. Kriti will also be seen in The Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.