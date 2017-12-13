Shahid Kapoor, Voted Sexiest Asian Man, Thanks Fans In Adorable Tweet

The Eastern Eye 50 Sexiest Asian Men 2017 TOP SIX. Thanks to all those who voted. Full list out in newspaper on Friday December 15. 1. Shahid Kapoor 2. Hrithik Roshan 3. Zayn Malik 4. Vivian Dsena 5. Ashish Sharma 6. Fawad Khan #EasternEye #ShahidKapoor @shahidkapoor

Sexiest Man Alive, 2017!!!

WOW!! Thank you guys!! It's all made possible because of your love & support.

Love you all!!

Thanks @EasternEye & @AsjadNazir#AsjadNazirSexyList2017https://t.co/cvftzRoma2