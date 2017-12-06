For Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor Lost 4 Kilos In 5 Days, Believe It Or Not Shahid Kapoor said Rawal Ratan Singh's armour weighed between 30-40 kilos

Shahid Kapoor, a renowned fitness freak, was talking about the most challenging part ofduring an interview with RJ Rohit Vir for mid-day and said he lost four kilos in just five days. Do you believe him? Is that even possible? Apparently, yes, said Shahid. He shared his experience of filming sword fight sequences, saying he went "extra 100 miles" and pushed his limits for the action scenes. "Sword fighting is a very defined skill... We've done it in a very raw manner. As raw as it could get," Shahid said in the interview. Padmavati was to release last Friday and has been postponed indefinitely following protests from Rajput outfits. Deepika Padukone stars as the protagonist in Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor features as Rawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmini's husband. The trailer ofalready hints at massive battle sequences between Rawal Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji, who is played by Ranveer Singh. Shahid said the armour would weigh something between 30-40 kilos and that's how, his words: "I lost four kilos in five days.""I don't find physical challenges as challenging as I find understating the psyche of the character that you are meant to play and be true to him and be able to find all the layers in him," said Shahid, who elaborated that there's not much research material on Rawal Ratan Singh for him to draw inspiration from. "I had to draw from my instinct and from what Sanjay sir had conceived in the script," he added.was initially scheduled for December 1 but was delayed after the Central Board Of Film Certification rejected its application for clearance as "incomplete."has also been at the centre of a controversy after Rajput outfit Karni Sena objected to an alleged romantic sequence between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmini. According to legend, Rani Padmini actually committed jauhar along with 100 other Rajput women to escape Khilji.Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, there is no official word on whenwill release.