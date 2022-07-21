BRB, Too Busy Staring At Shahid Kapoor's 'Happy Face'

Shahid Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in the country and for good reason. In addition to enviable acting skills, Shahid is also blessed with stunning looks and tremendous dancing talent. Now, Shahid has blessed his fans with the perfect antidote to midweek blues by dropping an image of himself on Instagram. And, it is no ordinary picture but one in which he is flaunting his “happy face.” In the image, Shahid Kapoor is seen in a printed shirt and black pants, posing with a beach in Mumbai in the background. In the caption, Shahid said, “Get your happy face on,” with heart emojis.

Shahid Kapoor has every reason to put on his happy face given that he only recently celebrated his seventh wedding anniversary. Shahid and his wife, Mira Kapoor marked the occasion by taking a long vacation in Europe. Sharing a selfie with his wife on the occasion, Shahid said, “7 down baby. Happy anni you made it through 7 hard long years. You a survivor. You a LEGEND.”

While in Europe, Shahid Kapoor also shared an image with his children Misha and Zain. In the photo he is seen walking with his children, holding their hands. He added a moving note that said, “Moments we remember from our childhood that shaped us. And then we get to redo them as an adult. Sometimes we even get to fulfil our own dreams as a child. The child in us is always alive. Keep it well nourished. At every stage in life.”

Shahid Kapoor's brother Ishaan Khatter replied to the post with heart emojis.

In another image with his family, Shahid Kapoor gushed, “The heart is always full when you are with the ones who matter most. Unconditional pure and basic. Be with those who make your heart full. Always got your back my hearts.”

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Jersey. He will next appear in a crime drama series directed by Raj and DK for Amazon Prime Video.