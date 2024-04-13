Shahid Kapoor Reviews Ajay Devgn's Maidaan: 'Good Films Deserve To Be Seen'

Ajay Devgn in Maidaan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shahid Kapoor cheered for Ajay Devgn's latest release Maidaan. In his Instagram story, on Friday, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Really enjoyed watching Maidaan today. Such a well made well performed film." He added, "Go watch it guys. This is a genuine candid post you all. Good films deserve to be seen. All the best to the entire team." The film tells the story of legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay Devgn and how he scouted talent for a national team."



Besides Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. The film clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Rahim, being the man he is, takes it all on the chin. The lead actor gets into the skin of the character without breaking a sweat. But the film is seldom that firm-footed. Maidaan tells an overlong, peppered-with-fiction narrative that struggles to balance the real and essential with its unabashed goal of working the audience up into a frenzy."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Deva, co-starring Pooja Hegde.