Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees A Massive Dip

A screengrab from the film's trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan has witnessed a dip in its day 3 box office collection. The Amit Sharma directorial has minted ₹ 0.21 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. The total collection of sports drama, including special previews, stands at ₹10.06 crore. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963. Priyamani and Nitanshi Goel are also part of the film. Maidaan has been backed by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.

Maidaan collected ₹ 10.70 crore on its opening day 1 worldwide. Boney Kapoor, who is one of the producers, shared the happy news on Instagram with a poster of the film. The side note attached to the post read, “Kicking off with an encouraging start, thank you for the love and support!”

Boney Kapoor, in another post on Instagram, announced that fans can now opt for buy 1 get 1 free offer for tickets. He said, “Score big with Maidaan's buy 1 get 1 offer! Rally your team and come cheer for #TeamIndia in theaters now.”

In his NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said, “Maidaan falls back on an array of familiar tics. A woman delivers a pep-talk when a piece of shocking news threatens to break Rahim's spirit. The man takes a tough decision about his son when India's participation in the 1962 Asiad - which constitutes the film's climax - is under a cloud. Crowds in Jakarta turn against the Indians, leading to rioting and sloganeering on the streets and in the stadium. Everything that can go wrong goes wrong for the team.”

“Maidaan tells an overlong, peppered-with-fiction narrative that struggles to balance the real and essential with its unabashed goal of working the audience up into a frenzy,” Saibal Chatterjee added.