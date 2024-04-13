Ajay Devgn's Birthday Wish For Maidaan Director Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Ajay Devgn shared this image on her Instagram story.

Maidaan director Amit Sharma turned a year older on Saturday (April 13). On the special occasion, the film's lead actor Ajay Devgn wished him in a special way. Ajay Devgn shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Maidaan sets. In the picture, Ajay Devgn can be seen dressed in a white crisp shirt teamed with beige pants and a printed tie. He was seen looking at Amit while smiling. The director, on the other hand, was also smiling while posing for the picture. Sharing the snapshot on his Instagram stories, Ajay wrote, "Happy Birthday Amit Sharma, Wishing you continued success and the vision to keep achieving your goals." Maidaan stars Ajay Devgn alongside Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. It delves into the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary football coach who led India to victory with two gold medals between 1952 and 1962.

Following the release of the Maidaan trailer, some fans drew comparisons between the film and the iconic sports drama Chak De India/i>. Addressing these comparisons, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma spoke about the distinctiveness of Maidaan in an interview with India Today. He said, "As soon as a sports film arrives, people compare these films because of the story of a coach and players. Even before watching the film, people assume that it's a similar film."

Amit Sharma further elaborated, "There are no similarities between these films, except maybe 22 players are running after one ball on the field. The story is different, the struggle is different. This is also not a sports biopic, it's the journey of Abdul Rahim. Maidaan is about his emotional journey. Football is just the medium."