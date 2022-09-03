Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter And Kunal Kemmu Are 'Painting Town Red.' See Pics

Ishaan Khatter shared this picture. (courtesy: ishaankhatter)

Ishaan Khatter is painting the town red with his gang and how. The actor shared pictures of himself with his gang, which included his brother Shahid Kapoor and actor Kunal Kemmu. The actor shared two pictures on Instagram. In the first picture, the trio can be seen posing with their bikes in casual outfits, while the second image has pictures of their coffee cups with their initials, S.K, K.K, and I.K respectively. Ishaan's caption read, "Painting 'town' red with the gang" with bike and ten-pin bowling emojis. Similar pictures were shared by Kunal Kemmu with the exact caption as that of Ishaan Khatter's. Actor Shahid Kapoor too shared a picture from his outing on his Instagram stories. He tagged his gang members Ishaan and Kunal in his story.

Check out their posts:

Just a day ago, Ishaan Khatter shared another post, where he was seen posing with his bike. The actor shared two pictures and captioned them, "Rider aesthetic."

See post:

Ishaan Khatter often shares pictures and videos with Kunal Kemmu from their outings. A few weeks ago, Ishaan Khatter shared a video of Kunal Kemmu, where the actor could be seen posing with his bike. Ishaan captioned the post, "How we roll. Shot (and captioned) by Ishaan Khatter. I'm typing also... uff too much work you make me do Kunal Kemmu."

Check out his post:

Ishaan has shared several posts featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, posing with their bikes.

Check out Ishaan's posts:

A few days ago, Shahid Kapoor too had shared a picture of himself with his bike. His caption read, "Scramblin' around" with a victory hand also known as a peace sign emoji.

Check post:

Ishaan Khatter will be soon seen in films like Pippa, also starring Mrunal Thakur, and Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead.