Shahid Kapoor Dances To <i>Mauja Hi Mauja</i> At Close Friend's Wedding. Watch

It would not be wrong to say that Shahid Kapoor is one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. The actor, who recently attended the sangeet ceremony of entrepreneur Seema Singh's daughter Meghna Singh, lit up the venue with his electrifying dance moves. He performed on several Bollywood chartbusters and stole the show at the star-studded event.

In a video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Shahid is seen grooving to the beats of Shaam Shaandaar. Seema Singh's son Shrey also joins him on the stage. The song, featuring Shahid and Alia Bhatt, is a part of his 2015 film Shaandaar.

In another video, Shahid Kapoor matches his steps to the title track of his 2024 movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. He executes the iconic hookstep of the upbeat number. The crowd, including Meghna Singh and her fiance Shantanu Choudhary, can be seen cheering for the star.

Seema Singh, bride-to-be Meghna Singh, and her brother Shrey matched Shahid Kapoor's indomitable energy in another clip from the event. The four of them can be seen dancing their hearts out to Shahid's hit song Mauja Hi Mauja. The track, sung by Mika Singh, was featured in the 2007 romantic comedy Jab We Met.

Other Bollywood stars who marked their presence at the high-profile sangeet ceremony included Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sushmita Sen and Shilpa Shetty. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari also attended the happy event.

Coming back to Shahid Kapoor, the actor was last seen in Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller featured Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Deva, produced by Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, premiered theatrically on January 31.

Up next, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's Arjun Ustara. The film went on floors on January 6. Shahid and Vishal have previously worked together in the 2014 film Haider.