<i>Raid 2</i>: What Ajay Devgn Replied When Asked About Vaani Kapoor Replacing Ileana D'Cruz In The Film

Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor met the press at the trailer launch event of Raid 2 in Mumbai on Tuesday. Vaani Kapoor plays Ajay Devgn's wife in the second instalment where as Ileana D'Cruz played the part in Raid.

When a journalist asked about Vaani Kapoor replacing Ileana D'Cruz in Raid 2, Ajay Devgn said, "That's true, but the character can change. I mean if you see a lot of Hollywood films also, you know Sean Connery is no more James Bond. It's the character you follow."

The trailer opens with Ajay Devgn banging on the door of a powerful politician Riteish Deshmukh (Dadabhai) for his 75th raid.

Amay Patnaik (Ajay Devgn's character) is back and he won't sleep in peace until he excavates the black stashes at Dadabhai's place. But it won't be an easy investigation as Riteish Deshmukh won't surrender until he plays all his cards.

The bottom line of the trailer is summed up in one dialogue - Riteish Deshmukh asks Ajay Devgn, "Pandava kab se Chakravyuh rach ne laga?" "Kaun kaha mein Pandava hoon, mein toh pura Mahabharat hoon</i>," comes Ajay Devgn's reply.

The trailer is replete with nostalgic elements as Saurabh Shukla (he was the villain in Raid) has a few cameo appearances, reminding the audience of Amay Patnaik's indomitable spirit. Vaani Kapoor plays Ajay Devgn's wife in the film.

The film will be released on May 1, 2025 in theatres. The film has been directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.