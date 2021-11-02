Shahid Kapoor And Brother Ishaan Khatter In A Blast From The Past

Shahid Kapoor with Ishaan. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Highlights Shahid posted throwbacks with Ishaan

"I love you and you know that," wrote Shahid

Ishaan celebrated his 26th birthday on Monday

Shahid Kapoor wished brother Ishaan Khatter on Monday with super cute pictures. However, we loved the throwback from their childhood days. "Happy, happy birthday Ishaan Khatter by big little brother. I love you and you know that. May god bless you and may you shine bright just the way I know your beautiful soul does for the world to see," wrote Shahid Kapoor. In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Happy birthday Ishaan." Ishaan dropped tear-eyed emojis in the comments section of Shahid's post. This is what Shahid Kapoor posted:

Ishaan Khatter shared how he celebrated his birthday and wrote: "Thank you all for the birthday love. Couldn't ask for a bigger gift than being back in the dreamscape again after 20 months - the cinemas. There's just nothing like it. 'Rooh ka daana paani.' Let the spice flow."

Mira Rajput wished brother-in-law Ishaan with these words: "May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever. (Let's keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. "evolved"). Always be happy and keep the kids busy."

Shahid Kapoor, son of actors Pankaj Kapur and Neelima Azeem, married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid and Mira are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018. He is the star of critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Udta Punjab, Haider, Jab We Met, "Padmaavat" and Ishq Vishk. His last film was the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani. The actor will next be seen in Jersey, in which he plays the role of a cricketer.

Ishaan Khatter, son of Rajesh Khattar and Neelima Azeem, made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi. He then starred in Dharma Productions' Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. Last year, Ishaan starred in Khaali Peeli with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, which released on the streaming platform ZeePlex. He also featured in Mira Nair's web-series A Suitable Boy, co-starring Tabu.

Ishaan Khatter's upcoming project is Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy, in which he will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi.