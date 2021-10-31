'Just Wait And Watch': Why Mira Rajput Reacted The Way She Did To Shahid Kapoor's Video

Mira and Shahid in a still from the video. (courtesy: shahidkapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the epitome of couple goals. The duo has their social media fans swaying between feeling jealous and going “awww” at all their antics. Now, Shahid Kapoor has sent the Internet (and presumably Mira too) into a meltdown by sharing a goofy video of his wife. The actor shared the video on Instagram, in which Mira is seen struggling to wear an outfit. The clip features Shahid Kapoor grinning as he records a clueless Mira, who is figuring out how to get her head into one of her beach outfits. In the video, she is seen almost stuck inside the outfit, before she unbuttons it and sticks her neck outside after a few confused seconds.

It is only after she finds her way through the maze of a dress that Mira realizes that she is being recorded by her husband. And Shahid Kapoor turned out to be one brave husband since he decided to not just record the goofy moment but also post it for millions of fans to see. Sharing the video, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Legend.” Mira, however, was not very happy with the clip being shared as she reacted with the comment, “The hell! Just wait and watch.”

Well, well, it looks like Shahid Kapoor better brace himself for a few embarrassing pictures and videos to surface online in the near future.

Watch the video here:

Just a few days ago, Shahid Kapoor also treated the world to some “we woke up like this” pictures. In the image, the couple smiled for the camera, melting a million hearts at once. Shahid let the photo do all the talking and just wrote, “Morning,” in the caption. Speaking for all their fans, Shahid's brother, actor Ishaan Khatter called them “cayuties”.

The couple recently returned from a trip to the Maldives and spoiled their fans silly with videos and photos from their island getaway. On one such occasion, Mira Rajput shared an image of Shahid Kapoor while the two were on a romantic dinner date. “Each night the Moon kisses secretly the lover who counts the stars,” with the hashtag “Rumi”. She added, “Full moon with the love of my life."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have been married since 2015. They have two children, Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film by the same name.