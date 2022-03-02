Shah Rukh Khan's Very Shah Rukh Khan Reply To Question On Where He Disappeared To

It's been a very Shah Rukh Khan day on the Internet - first, the teaser of his new film Pathaan was revealed as well as the release date and then the superstar opened up his Twitter to a Q&A with fans. Instantly, someone asked the obvious question - "Itne din kahan gaayab the (where have you been all this while)?" In typically SRK fashion, the actor responded: "Khyaalon mein (in thoughts)." Shah Rukh Khan and family have only just returned to public life after navigating stormy weather last year - his son Aryan was arrested in a drug bust and jailed for a month before being released on bail. See Shah Rukh Khan's tweet response here:

Advised by another fan to stay out of 'khabro' or news, SRK quipped that he would remain "khabardaar" or beware:

In the months since, the Khans kept a low profile and only recently resurfaced - Aryan and sister Suhana represented their father, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Indian Premier League of IPL auction some weeks ago; they were also spotted attending a party held for newlyweds Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar. Shah Rukh Khan has shared posts on brands he advertises and today made the Pathaan announcement. In the AskSRK that Shah Rukh Khan conducted on Twitter, he was also asked when he's revealing his Pathaan look and if he's seen Aamir Khan's new film Laal Singh Chaddha. He replied with his trademark humour. "I look the same only since 32 years now... it's the same, my handsome self" to the first; "Arre year, Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha (Aamir says to show him Pathaan first)" to the second.

To a complaint from a fan unable to put his mind to study, Bollywood's king of romance responded: "Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega, mann pyaar ke liye rakh (try using your brain, save your mind for love)."

Pathaan co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham - here's when it will release (and yes, Shah Rukh Khan knows it's late):

Meantime, Happy to have the Shah Rukh Khan we know and love back.

