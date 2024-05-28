Shah Rukh Khan's Message To Asoka Director Santosh Sivan After His Big Cannes Win: 'Have Learnt A Lot From Him'

Images instagrammed by Pooja Dadlani. (courtesy: PoojaDadlani)

Shah Rukh Khan sent a congratulatory message to cinematographer-director Santosh Sivan after he won the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. In a video shared by a fanpage dedicated to the actor, Shah Rukh Khan can be heard saying, "Big congratulations to Mr Santosh Sivan for Santa, as we call him, for receiving the prestigious Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens Award at the Cannes Film Festival. I have had the good fortune of working with Santa very early on in my career and like so many others, I have learnt a lot from him. We did films like Dil Se, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and he directed me in the beautifully crafted Asoka. And during the course of making these films, there was so much learning from him. He taught me that genius is not thought out, it is felt." Take a look at the video here:

Earlier, Preity Zinta also shared a post for the ace cinematograper, whom she felicitated with the award at Cannes this year. Sharing the pictures from the ceremony, Preity wrote, "It was an absolute honour to present the prestigious Pierre Angenieux Award 2024 to the first Asian, the brilliant & super talented cinematographer Santosh Sivan ASC, ICS at the Cannes Film Festival. I had the pleasure & good fortune to work with him in Dil Se & now in Lahore 1947 & I cannot be more proud & happy for my dear friend & colleague. Santosh you mad genius, you deserve it all . More power to you & love you loads Congratulations & most well deserved." Take a look:

In terms of work, Preity Zinta was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit. Up next, she is set to appear in Lahore 1947, alongside Sunny Deol. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has been basking in the glory of winning the IPL trophy after a decade. His co-owned team Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final by 8 wickets.