Shah Rukh Khan's LOL Advice To Fans Re-Watching Jawan: 'Don't Bump Into Your Bosses'

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Still haven't watched Jawan? Well, here's a piece of advise from the man himself. Yes, we mean Shah Rukh Khan. So, a fan club dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan, posted videos and photos of fans from Nagpur, Maharashtra, who watched a second show of Jawan. In the video, fans can be seen chanting, "Jawan Blockbuster hai." In another one they can be heard saying, "We love Shah Rukh." The tweet read, "Dilwale SRKians from Nagpur savor another Jawan show at a single screen, cheering out their love for SRK, and celebrating the blockbuster movie Jawan."

Shah Rukh Khan thanked fans for the love and gave them a go-to excuse just in case they needed one to watch more shows of the film. "Thank u Nagpur! Now call in sick at work and go for some more shows this week... Hopefully you don't bump into your bosses.... Ha ha," Shah Rukh Khan wrote jokingly.

This is what Shah Rukh Khan posted:

Thank u Nagpur!!! Now call in sick at work and go for some more shows this week... hopefully u don't bump into your bosses.... Ha ha https://t.co/pOKv5Ju5bQ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

Meanwhile, a fan shared a video of his 85-year-old grandmother who loved the film and he wrote, "Dear Shah Rukh Khan. My 85 year old dadi is your biggest fan, she made sure that we take her to watch the movie. She loved Jawan and loves you too." Shah Rukh Khan replied to the tweet and wrote, "Shukriya to Dadi... lots of love to her and hope I can continue to make her smile with my films."

Shukriya to Dadi... lots of love to her and hope I can continue to make her smile with my films!!! https://t.co/2pyz7Y4Q04 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

Among the many congratulatory tweets, there was one from Akshay Kumar. "What massive success! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan. Our films are back and how," read Akshay Kumar's tweet. Shah Rukh Khan replied, "Aap ne dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u (It's because of your wishes for all of us, they had to come true)."

Aap ne Dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u https://t.co/vP4s1Qvlhk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 11, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's next project is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.