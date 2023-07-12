Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Co-Star Ridhi Dogra's Reply To His Tweet Is Every Fangirl Ever

Ridhi Dogra shared this Om Shanti Om still. (courtesy: iRidhiDogra)

It will be fair to say that this Jawan star doubles up as a huge Shah Rukh Khan fangirl. Shah Rukh Khan, last night, shared a tweet praising his Jawan co-star Ridhi Dogra and he tweeted, "Thank you for being so sporting through out the hectic shoot. Bless you." An excited Ridhi Dogra replied to the superstar with these words, "Thank yoooouuuuu so much. As usual I'm out of words. You're the best." She accompanied the tweet along with a GIF and not just any GIF. It happens to be a GIF of Shah Rukh Khan from his film Om Shanti Om - the scene where he is smitten to see Shantipriya (Deepika Padukone) at a film premiere.

Here's how Ridhi Dogra reacted to Shah Rukh Khan's tweet:

Ridhi Dogra's Twitter feed is filled with posts pertaining to Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan. "Ridhi Dogra Fan-girling SRK has my heart toda. Feels like one of us," tweeted a fan. The actress replied, "Always and forever."

When asked if she managed to click a picture with SRK during the shoot, Ridhi replied, "I didn't click any. Was always in character. So didn't happen."

She was asked, "How did you manage the simping on SRK during the shoot." She replied, "It was very difficult. I tried so hard to remain an actor on set I didn't talk at all."

On Tuesday, a Twitter user complained, "Even almost 30 times seen but I didn't find you in a trailer." The actress' ROFL reaction to this was, "You saw SRK 30 times. Bas what else is needed."

Ridhi Dogra is known for her performances in TV shows like Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Woh Apna Sa and many more. She was seen in the ALT Balaji web series The Married Woman and Asur. She also participated in reality TV shows like Nach Baliye 6 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 6.