Shah Rukh Khan's Health Update, Shared By Manager Pooja Dadlani: 'He Is Doing Well'

SRK's manager shared this image. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad due to dehydration and heat stroke, on Wednesday. Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani shared an update on his health on Thursday afternoon in an Instagram story and she thanked all the fans and well-wishers of the superstar. "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern," Pooja Dadlani's Instagram story read. On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior decorator Gauri Khan and his friend Juhi Chawla visited him at the hospital.

Check out Pooja Dadlani's post here:

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla, who co-owns the IPL team KKR, shared an update on SRK's health earlier and she told News18, "Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a stellar 2023 professionally. He returned with a bang and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan last year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor then starred in Atlee's smash hit Jawan with Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. The film was a big hit. He ended the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film opened to largely positive reviews.