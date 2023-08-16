Shah Rukh Khan's ROFL Reply To Wife Gauri's 'Full Circle' Post: 'But The Dimple Is Mine'

Gauri Khan shared this image. (courtesy: gaurikhan )

Hey folks, Shah Rukh Khan is here to rid you of your mid-week blues with his latest Instagram entry, where he can be seen praising his wife Gauri Khan for raising his kids well but also doesn't forget to give himself due credit for the dimples that his daughter Suhana has genetically inherited from him. It so happened that earlier in the day, Gauri Khan uploaded a snippet of Suhana's discussion from a book launch they recently attended and praised her for presenting herself so graciously. The designer also revealed that the very first event she ever attended with her husband SRK was also in fact a book launch several years ago.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has also shared the video of Suhana's speech and replying to his wife's caption wrote, "Yeah the circle of life is closing in for us with our babies helping us complete it. You've done so well with the three of them…educated them, taught them dignity & desire to share love…& Suhana is so articulate but the dimple is mine!!"

A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan conducted an AskSRK session on X. The memo for Shah Rukh Khan's latest AMA session was clear - to answer questions about his upcoming film Jawan. Some users, however tried in vain to troll the actor during the session. A user tweeted, "Sir jawan hone ki ek umar hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai (Sir, there is an age to be young but your age is a bit too much)." SRK's epic reply, "Accha kiya yaad dila diya....ek aur yaad rakhna...bewakoof hone ki koi umar nahi hoti....ha ha ( Good that you reminded me...Always remember...There is no age to be foolish. Haha)."

Accha kiya yaad dila diya….ek aur yaad rakhna…bewakoof hone ki koi Umar nahi hoti….ha ha. #Jawanhttps://t.co/Vhrfm6Cky3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

SRK will next be seen in Jawan. Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.