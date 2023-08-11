ICYMI: The One Where Shah Rukh Khan Out-Trolled The Trolls

SRK posted this image. (courtesy: iamsrk)

The memo for Shah Rukh Khan's latest AMA session on X (formerly called Twitter) was clear - SRK was to answer questions pertaining to his upcoming film Jawan. Some users, however, didn't get the memo and attempted to troll the actor during the session. A user tweeted, "Sir jawan hone ki ek umar hoti hai par aapki umer to bahut jada ho gai hai (Sir, there is an age to be young but your age is a bit too much)." SRK's epic reply, "Accha kiya yaad dila diya....ek aur yaad rakhna...bewakoof hone ki koi umar nahi hoti....ha ha ( Good that you reminded me...Always remember...There is no age to be foolish. Haha)." Mic drop.

Earlier on Thursday, a user wrote, "Sir jee ye Zinda Banda song aap me bilkul suit nahi kiya. Next song kab aayegi (Sir this Zinda Banda song doesn't suit you at all. When will the next song be out)." Leave it to Shah Rukh Khan to always come up with the best replies and so he did. "Maaf karna bhai. Next wala tumhare size ka suit banunga! Pant Pyjama tum khud le lena (Forgive me brother, next time, I will make a suit of your size. Get your own pants and pyjamas though)."

Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the session with these words on Thursday, "So many things to feel happy about today....feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let's do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh! #Jawan"

SRK will next be seen in Jawan. Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.