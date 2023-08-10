A Cheeky Fan Asked Shah Rukh Khan For Romance Tips, Got Direct Hit In Reply

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Struggling to win over a loved one? Who better to ask for tips than Bollywood's king of romance, superstar Shah Rukh Khan himself. However, a fan's attempt to seek advice from SRK on how to woo a girl on an AskSRK session held on X today did not turn out well as he ended up using Hindi slang. It so happened that amidst questions on Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan, one fan's question stood out when he asked SRK to give him some tips on how to woo girls. He wrote, "Sir ji ladki kaise pataye kuch tips dijiye na (Sir, how to woo girls? Please give some tips)." Shah Rukh Khan, who was upset by the question and the language used, was quick to shut down the fan as he asked him to stop using the word "patana (wooing)" as his first tip. In his reply, the superstar wrote, "Pehla sabak yeh patana patana mat bolo accha nahi lagta (the first lesson is for you to stop saying patana as it does not sound good)."

Here's how SRK shut down the fan using offensive language:

Pehla sabak yeh ‘patana patana ‘ mat bolo accha nahi lagta. #Jawanhttps://t.co/tdXwkJC6Ue — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Here is a look at some other exchanges with fans but on a lighter note:

Helmet pehen lena bhai!! Thand lag jayegi. Ja ab khel. #jawanhttps://t.co/dg56AmCTuv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Har baar karta hoon na….Humesha akela aata hoon…mere dost Yash ne kaha tha na….joh Akela aata hai….woh hota hai monster!! #Jawanhttps://t.co/o3aBcvL4zR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan began the session with these words, "So many things to feel happy about today...feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let's do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ah! #Jawan." When a user asked him when will he feature in a horror film next, he replied, "Har baar karta hoon na...Humesha akela aata hoon...mere dost Yash ne kaha tha na....joh Akela aata hai....woh hota hai monster." SRK's reply was with reference to superstar Yash's viral KGF dialogue, "Gang lekar aane wale hote hai gangster... Woh akela aata tha... Monster."

Besides Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year. Shah Rukh Khan, who was MIA from the big screen for almost 4 years, returned with a bang in 2023 and how. He featured in the smash hit Pathaan this year, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.