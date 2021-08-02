Shah Rukh Khan's 'Charismatic' Shot From Dabboo Ratnani's 2021 Calendar

Dabboo Ratnani shared this picture.(Image courtesy: dabbooratnani )

After stunning us with the pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani and Alia Bhatt from his 2021 calendar, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani revealed Shah Rukh Khan's shot for the calendar, and we love it. Dabboo Ratnani shared the monochrome picture on Instagram. The picture features Shah Rukh Khan posing shirtless. The 55-year-old actor looks as stunning as ever in the calendar shot. He can be seen sporting an intense expression on his face. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Dabboo Ratnani heaped praises on Shah Rukh Khan. "Once you become fearless, life becomes limitless. Invincible and charismatic Shah Rukh Khan For #dabbooratnanicalendar," Dabboo Ratnani wrote in the caption.

The post received a barrage of comments from Shah Rukh Khan's fans. Most of them dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section of Dabboo Ratnani's post.

As mentioned above, last week Dabboo Ratnani revealed actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's shot from his 2021 calendar. The monochrome shot features Aishwarya looking drop dead gorgeous. "When You Possess Light Within, You See It Externally. Absolutely Radiant Aishwarya Rai Bachchan," Dabboo Ratnani wrote in the caption of the post.

Coming back to Shah Rukh Khan, the actor was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. He is currently gearing up for his next big project Pathan. As per reports, Shah Rukh Khan will co-star with Deepika Padukone in Pathan. He will have a cameo each in sci-fi dramas Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and Brahmastra.