Asked About Heartbreak And Unemployment, Shah Rukh Khan Answered In The Most Shah Rukh Khan Way

Shah Rukh Khan, who completed 29 years in the film industry today, managed to scoop out some time out of his schedule to interact with his fans on Twitter. The 55-year-old actor did an #AskSRK session, as a part of which he answered some questions that his fans asked him. The range of tweets during the session, veered from Shah Rukh Khan's mantra on dealing with heartbreaks to unemployment. During the session, a fan referred to the rising unemployment in the country and asked if the actor too has become 'berozgaar' (unemployed) like others. "App bhi Berozgaar ho gaye kyasir.. Hamari trah (Are you also unemployed sir... like us?)," a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan. The actor responded to the question with nothing but optimism as he wrote: "Jo kuch nahi karte....woh." Those who know Shah Rukh Khan would know what the actor means by the statement. The actor has several times mentioned that his father Taj Mohammed Khan would say: "Jo Kuch nahi karte woh kamaal karte hain (those who don't do anything, do something extraordinary)." If this isn't the most positive way to look at failure in life, we don't know what is. The words are actually from a poem by Urdu poet Dagh Dehlvi.

Jo kuch nahi karte....woh... https://t.co/kQl4jbdQ5v — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of romance in Bollywood. During the #AskSRK session, another question that a fan asked him was about heartbreaks. In the tweet, the fan wrote that he has gone through a heartbreak and he asked for SRK's advice on getting over the heartbreak. "How can one over come a heartbreak.. Abhi 15min pehle #AskSRK," the Twitter user wrote. The actor responded to the question and advised him to "learn from the sadness" and become strong. "You can never overcome it....keep it as a memory and learn from the sadness will make u stronger," the actor wrote in his reply.

You can never overcome it....keep it as a memory and learn from the sadness will make u stronger https://t.co/lNuCcQlcek — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 25, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan often spares time to interact with his fans on Twitter. As mentioned above the actor completed 29 years in the film industry today. He made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Raj Kanwar's film Deewana. Since then he has been delivering some of the most power-packed performances in films like Swades, My Name Is Khan, Kal Ho Naa Ho and many others. He is currently gearing up for his next film Pathan.