Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Celebration With Gauri And 'Girl Gang.' Countdown For Zero Trailer Begins

Shah Rukh photographed with Gauri on his birthday. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Having a Happy Birthday," Shah Rukh Khan captioned the post SRK will unveil the trailer of Zero at 3 pm at IMAX Wadala Aamir Khan says the trailer of Zero is "outstanding"

Shah Rukh Khan started birthday celebrations at his Mumbai home with his "girl gang." Shah Rukh, 53 today, had also stepped out on the terrace of Mannat to greet fans waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite actor. "Fed cake to wife... Met my family of fans outside Mannat... now playing Mono Deal with my lil girl gang! Having a Happy Birthday. Thank you all for this amazing love," he captioned the post, in which he put together the best moments of his early birthday celebration. Ufff... this picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri is too cute for our weak hearts.

Here's the post:

Karan Johar, who was apparently with SRK when the clock struck 12, shared the full version of SRK and Gauri's photo and wrote: "Happy birthday, bhai. Have known Gauri and you for 25 years and it will always be the most special relationship of my life. Thank you for being family and for all the memories and here's to many more. May Zero be your biggest and hugest blockbuster."

Meanwhile, here's a glimpse of SRK greeting his fans standing outside Mannat:

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday celebrations are not over yet; like he said in Om Shanti Om, "Picture abhi baki hai." Team Zero announced that the trailer of the film will release on the Internet today. The world of Bauua (SRK's character in the film), of which we have only seen in glimpses, will be out for everyone. Shah Rukh will launch the trailer in person at IMAX Wadala at 3 pm today.

For the build-up to the big day, team Zero shared two new posters from the film featuring the film's lead actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Actor Aamir Khan, who was saw the trailer one day in advance, says it's "outstanding" and added that SRK has "outdone" himself.

Here are the posters:

Aamir Khan's review of the trailer of Zero:

Guys, I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... OUTSTANDING!!! Congratulations @aanandlrai ! #Katrina is fantastic! @AnushkaSharma is unbelievable! @iamsrk, you have outdone yourself!

Can't wait to to watch the film!

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) November 1, 2018

Zero is directed by Aanand L Rai and it will open in theatres next month.