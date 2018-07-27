Shah Rukh Khan Welcomes Emraan Hashmi On Board Netflix Series Bard Of Blood. Details Here

Emraan Hashmi in the teaser of Bard Of Blood (Courtesy NetflixIndia)

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is producing a Netflix series, Bard Of Blood, which just dropped its first teaser. Emraan Hashmi has been roped in to headline the Netflix original, which is based on author Bilal Siddiqi's book of the same name which was originally released in March 2015. On Twitter, as soon as Emraan Hashmi shared the teaser, he was welcomed on board by Shah Rukh for the new project. "'To be, or not to be'... The answer is to be. Ready 'to be' Kabir Anand. Excited to be a part of this thrilling journey," tweeted Emraan while SRK replied: "Be! Be! Welcome aboard my friend. Here's to a journey full of excitement and drama."

The teaser is simple and crisp. In the almost 30-second video, Emraan Hashmi can be seen browsing through a copy of Bard Of Blood as he says: "God has given you one face and you make yourselves another."

Bard Of Bard will be released as an eight-episode series and will be filmed in languages including Hindi, English and Urdu. Read Shah Rukh and Emraan Hashmi's Twitter conversation here.

Be! Be! Welcome aboard my friend. Here's to a journey full of excitement & drama. https://t.co/ZQU7F3IhUc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 27, 2018

Don't miss the teaser here!

God has given you one face and you make another. Emraan Hashmi is Kabir Anand in The Bard of Blood!@iamsrk@emraanhashmi@RedChilliesEntpic.twitter.com/gTPLsw3FOk — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 27, 2018

Emraan Hashmi's protagonist in Bard Of Blood is Kabir Anand, who in Bilal Siddiqi's creation is a debarred spy. Kabir is asked to make a comeback on battlefront to fight save his country within a stipulated amount of time. Kabir will hence resurface from his hibernation as a professor in Panchgani and also fight for his long-lost love.

In a statement published by Netflix earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had said: "We have always tried to create world class content and entertainment from India. Netflix has shown that Indian stories have a global audience and we would love to use this platform and its reach to tell more stories."

In Bollywood, Emraan Hashmi was last seen in 2017's heist drama Baadshaho. His next film Cheat India went on floors earlier this week and is scheduled to hit screens early next year.