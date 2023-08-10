Shah Rukh Khan Was Asked By A Fan, 'Why Did You Go Bald, What Happened?' His Reply Is Gold

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: iamsrk )

Shah Rukh Khan's intense bald look for his upcoming film Jawan has been making headlines ever since its makers unveiled the film's prevue last month. Now thanks to a fan's inquiry on Twitter, we have the Pathaan star himself reveal the reason behind him going bald. It so happened that moments after treating his fans to a brand new poster of Jawan, featuring himself alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor began a AMA session on X, formerly known as Twitter. As predicted, there were questions about Jawan as well. When one fan asked, "Why did you go Bald paaji? You are looking menacing. What happened," a quick-witted SRK instantly replied, "Ghar ke bahar aule padh rahe the….socha ganja ho jaoon….pura maza lootun….(It was snowing outside my house, though I should go bald and make most use of all the fun)."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious X exchange with a fellow fan:

Ghar ke bahar aule padh rahe the….socha ganja ho jaoon….pura maza lootun…. https://t.co/U0S9DZKeIo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

The Pathaan actor was visibly in a good mood as he let his social media forum open for fans to ask him questions with this lovely tweet, "So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let's do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!!"

Take a look at his opening tweet:

So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let's do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Here's a look at how the superstar answered to many more fan queries pertaining to Jawan:

The film has a strong take on women empowerment…how to respect and stand for them. #Jawanhttps://t.co/Bd2HySxhZF — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Took a little longer than should have. Poor @Atlee_dir has become less Jawan ha ha. But as they say Rome was not….etc etc. #Jawanhttps://t.co/Ge19Uficte — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

When asked if he will watch superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer, which released today, Shah Rukh Khan had the sweetest thing to say.

See his tweet here:

Of course I love Rajni sir….Maassss!! He had come on Jawan set and blessed us too. #Jawanhttps://t.co/cKaqMlR8c4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

However, there was a particular tweet that caught our attention. A fan who was bald, posted a picture of himself while sitting on a red bench and wrote that he was going to play cricket and also demanded the superstar to reply or else he will remain unmoved.

The fan wrote, "Sir Cricket Khelne Jaana Hai Ek Reply Do Warna Idhar Hi Baitha Rahoonga. (SRK sir, I am going to play cricket. Please reply or else I will keep sitting here)."

To the fan's surprise, Shah Rukh Khan obliged with a hilarious reply. He wrote, "Helmet pehen lena bhai!! Thand lag jayegi. Ja ab khel (Brother, please do wear a helmet or you will catch a cold)."

See the Twitter exchange below:

Helmet pehen lena bhai!! Thand lag jayegi. Ja ab khel. #jawanhttps://t.co/dg56AmCTuv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the superstar dropped a brand new poster on Thursday, featuring co-stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The poster had SRK on the left, Vijay Sethupathi on the right and a fully-armed Nayanthara taking the center. SRK captioned the poster, "The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous." He didn't specify, who is what though. He added in his caption, "Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Check out the new poster of Jawan here:

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in n Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.