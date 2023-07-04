Shah Rukh Khan Undergoes Surgery In The US: Report

SRK's manager posted this image. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan reportedly had a surgery in the US after he met with an accident in Los Angeles during a shoot, reported ETimes. According to the report, the actor is back to India and he is recuperating at home. ETimes quoted a source as saying, "SRK was shooting in Los Angeles for a project and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to a hospital. His team was informed by the doctors that there was nothing to worry and that King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose."

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan kickstarted the year with a bang. His film Pathaan was a smash hit. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.

His latest production venture was the 2022 film Darlings, that he co-produced with the film's lead actress Alia Bhatt. Besides being an actor and a producer, he is also the co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders IPL cricket team. He also modelled for his son Aryan Khan's luxury apparel brand earlier this year.