Shah Rukh Khan, Shot By Dabboo Ratnani. The Pic We Were Waiting For

Shah Rukh Khan from Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot (courtesy: dabbooratnani)

Dabboo Ratnani recently blessed our feeds with a fresh photo shoot of none other than Shah Rukh Khan, and we love it. Also, Shah Rukh Khan's latest release Pathaan is smashing all box office records - one day at a time. In the picture, SRK is seen wearing a black sweater, blue denim and black shoes. He can be seen sporting a fierce expression on his face. The actor is looking remarkable as ever. Dabboo Ratnani captioned the post, " The Best"

Here look at the post:

Pathaan is still breaking all Box office collection. So far the movie in Hindi has earned ₹ 481.35 crore, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In the tweet, it mentioned "#Pathaan gets a boost thanks to #ValentinesDay [third Tue; Day 21]… Hence, [third] Tue records higher numbers than Mon… [Week 3] Fri 5.75 cr, Sat 11 cr, Sun 12.60 cr, Mon 4.10 cr, Tue 5.40 cr. Total: ₹ 481.35 cr.

Taran Adarsh also broke down the collections of the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film, and he tweeted: "#Pathaan #Tamil + #Telugu [Week 3]: Fri 15 lacs, Sat 25 lacs, Sun 40 lacs, Mon 10 lacs, Tue 20 lacs. Total: ₹ 17.50 cr." " NOTE: #Pathaan #Hindi + #Tamil + #Telugu *combined* biz: ₹ 498.85 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC… *Combined biz* will cross ₹ 500 cr mark today [Wed]. #India biz. Nett BOC.", he mentioned in the tweet.

Pathaan has crossed over 950 crores worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the main actors in the spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and made by Yash Raj Films. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also present in the movie. The movie was released last month in theatres. Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia were also featured in the movie. Salman Khan also had a cameo appearance in the film as well.