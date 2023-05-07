Shah Rukh Khan Shares New Pic After Fans Complain About 'Missing' Him In Jawan Poster. The Internet Is Impressed

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has won over the Internet once again with this charming gesture. On Saturday evening, only a few hours after the makers of Jawan announced the film's release date, the Zero star treated his fans to a picture of himself after many social media users expressed dismay about missing him in the recent poster of his upcoming film. Sharing a recent photo of himself, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Ok thank u, everyone. Some said my face is not visible in the Jawan poster….so putting my face here….don't tell the director & producer. Love u all & hope to meet u in theatres on 7th September 2023 love u and bye."

The actor's post was an instant hit with many from the film fraternity flooding his comment section with praises. Actress Sanya Malhotra was one of the first to drop fire emojis below his post.

Take a look at the post here:

On Saturday, the makers of the much-awaited film Jawan announced the film's release date via a motion poster featuring a masked Shah Rukh Khan. The caption alongside the poster read, "Red Chillies Entertainment presents, releasing worldwide 7th September in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu. Produced by Gauri Khan. An Atlee films. Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan." The film was earlier slated to release on June 2 this year. Shah Rukh Khan simply wrote in the caption, "#Jawan #7th September 2023."

Take a look at the poster here:

Moments after the poster was dropped, the Kal Ho Na Ho actor also conducted a #AskSRK session on Twitter for a short period and invited questions from his fans. The actor started the session by writing, “Just because I think I would like to….let's do #AskSRK for half an hour or so.”

On being asked why Jawan got delayed by a social media user, the actor said, “Takes time and patience to make something worthy for audiences. Everybody was working without a break and pushing themselves…so a bit relieved that all can do their job with more ease now. ”

Take a look at the Twitter exchange here:

Jawan will mark the first film of Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan together. Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Riddhi Dogra will also be seen in titular roles.