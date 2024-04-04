Nothing To See Here, Just Shah Rukh Khan Celebrating KKR's Big Win

SRK during KKR's match. (courtesy: kkriders)

Shah Rukh Khan has every reason to be happy. The superstar's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gave a thunderous performance on Wednesday, clinching the team's third consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League 2024. Now, the official Instagram account of KKR has shared a montage video featuring glimpses of King Khan cheering for his co-owned IPL team, which put up quite the show for the crowd in Visakhapatnam. Dressed in a purple shirt and a cap with KKR's official logo, SRK is all smiles as his team set a mammoth target of 272 for Delhi Capitals. The video was shared with his film Don's theme music being played in the background. Sharing the clip, the page wrote, “The King watching his Knights at play. Shah Rukh Khan…#DCvKKR…#TATAIPL2024.”

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's video here:

The official Instagram page of KKR also shared another video, wherein Shah Rukh Khan is seen meeting the players after the match. Not only this but the superstar also made it a point to extend his support to the crestfallen Delhi Capitals squad after they faced defeat against KKR. The clip begins with a heartfelt interaction between SRK and DC's Kuldeep Yadav, who was earlier part of the KKR squad. Next up, the clip shows SRK talking to Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant. After an interaction, the two hugged each other. SRK can also be seen congratulating KKR debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi for his maiden half-century. The clip concluded with SRK hugging Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir. The text along with the clip read, “From SRK, with love. Signing off from Vizag.”

Meanwhile, Ananya Panday, who is BFFs with Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, recalled the time when KKR won their first IPL tournament. In a recent interview with No Filter Neha, the actress said that SRK credited Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor and her for being his “lucky charms”. Ananya Panday said, “Shah Rukh sir is a very inclusive person. Like there was this year when KKR, they won their first IPL and he was like ‘it is because of you three, you are my lucky charm, you will always be with me'. So he always makes us feel special. When we were younger, I don't think we even realised this.”

The actress added that Shah Rukh Khan never made them feel like he was a star. “I think he is just the kind of person… We didn't feel like that. He didn't make us feel like that. I don't think he makes anyone feel like that. He makes the person in front of him feel like the Badshah. He has this amazing quality about him,” she said.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which hit the theatres last year in December.