When Shah Rukh Khan Called Suhana, Her Friend Ananya His 'Lucky Charm' After KKR's First IPL Win

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Ananya Panday, who is bffs with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, in a recent interview with No Filter Neha talked about going on playdates at the Jawan actor's house. Ananya Panday said that Shah Rukh Khan never made them feel like he was a star. She said, "I think he is just the kind of person… We didn't feel like that. He didn't make us feel like that. I don't think he makes anyone feel like that. He makes the person in front of him feel like the Badshah. He has this amazing quality about him,” Ananya then recalled the time when Kolkata Knight Riders won their first IPL tournament and said that SRK credited Suhana, Shanaya and her for being his lucky charms.

“Shah Rukh sir is a very inclusive person. Like there was this year when KKR, they won their first IPL and he was like ‘it is because of you three, you are my lucky charm, you will always be with me'. So he always makes us feel special. When we were younger, I don't think we even realised this,” she shared.

Earlier, Ananya Panday, who portrayed a frantic girlfriend in the film titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, revealed that she once called her boyfriend 50-75 times as he was not picking up the call. When asked about to share the "most unhinged" thing she has done in a relationship, Ananya recalled, "My partner didn't pick up the phone. I do end up calling between 50 to 75 times." Ananya then continued, "I have a problem. I am the kind of person who needs a problem to be solved in that minute. I don't like giving people space. It's not a good habit."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.