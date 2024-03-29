Shah Rukh Khan 'Refused' To Take Any Money For The Forgotten Army, Reveals Director Kabir Khan

SRK and Kabir Khan pictured in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Kabir Khan recently praised the generosity of actor Shah Rukh Khan for lending his voice to his web series The Forgotten Army without charging a fee. Kabir Khan revealed that he decided to take a chance by proposing the idea to Shah Rukh Khan, who immediately agreed without any hesitation. In an interview with Mashable India, Kabir Khan reminisced about considering Shah Rukh Khan for the voiceover. He shared, "When I made The Forgotten Army and those who have seen it, before every episode, there is a 30-second introduction which has a voiceover giving you the historical context of that episode. I thought who should narrate and I thought Shah Rukh Khan should do it. I just took a shot and called him and said, ‘Shah Rukh, there is a series I have made on Azad Hind Fauj, will you voice it?' And once again without batting an eyelid, he said, ‘Of course.'”

Kabir Khan continued, expressing his gratitude for Shah Rukh Khan's gesture, stating, "He just came to the dubbing studio in Bandra. He did the voiceover for free. He refused to take any money. He did it because we have known each other for years and he has always been so gracious and generous with his affection. It was so special. He is somebody I have known since before he joined the industry. I was friends with Gauri."

For the unversed, The Forgotten Army narrates the tale of The Indian National Army, also known as Azad Hind Fauj. During the interview, Kabir also revealed an intriguing detail about Shah Rukh Khan's father and said, "This is something a lot of people don't know. Shah Rukh's father was very closely associated with General Shah Nawaz Khan and General Shah Nawaz Khan is one of the generals of Netaji's Azad Hind Fauj. He was among the top generals in Azad Hind Fauj and Shah Rukh's father was a close associate with him so he has a connection with Azad Hind Fauj." The Forgotten Army starred Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal in key roles.

Meanwhile, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial venture is Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.