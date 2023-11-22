Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Secret To 'Child-Like Energy At 58' - Son AbRam

Image instagrammed by Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

Hey folks, Shah Rukh Khan is here to rid us of our mid-week blues. You ask how? The superstar on Wednesday afternoon kickstarted yet another AskSRK session on X (previously known as Twitter). The session started only a few hours after the actor released the first song Lutt Putt Gaya from his upcoming film Dunki on social media. Hence as predicted, a majority of questions centered around the actor's upcoming project. A fan asked the Jawan star the secret behind the actor's child-like energy in the song Lutt Putt Gaya. He wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan, just saw Lutt Putt loving every bit of it from where u get child like electrifying energy at 58." SRK kept his answer simple and sweet. He replied by writing, "I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs." For those wondering, Shah Rukh Khan was talking about his "little baby" aka son AbRam Khan in the reply above. AbRam, now 9 years old, is the youngest of the three children of the Pathaan star. The father-son duo was last seen attending the World Cup final, which was held in Ahmedabad last Sunday.

See the X exchange between Shah Rukh Khan and a fellow fan:

I have a little baby at home. So I try and keep his innocence and energy in songs. #Dunkihttps://t.co/Z1hx6iTXA7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Asked by a fan to unveil the next song from Dunki, Shah Rukh said, "Nahi bilkul nahi. Kal main chutti pe hoon. Next Dunki Drop baad mein. Wait karo (No, no not atall. I am on leave tomorrow. Next Dunki Drop later)."

Nahi bilkul nahi. Kal main chutti pe hoon. Next Dunki Drop baad mein. Wait karo. #Dunkihttps://t.co/841RIUsoxt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

The Pathaan star, known for his legendary wit, had some fun replies to other fan questions as well. See some of his other hilarious exchanges with fans:

Maine @RajkumarHirani ke ghar ke aage tent laga liya tha. Wahin kahaani bhi suni aur wahin sign bhi kar li. Editing bhi wahin chal rahi hai!!! #Dunkihttps://t.co/UXU9BoxlgE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Bhai mera toh manna hai houseful jayegi. Ghar se hi Sofa leke aa jaana seat toh nahi milegi!! #Dunkihttps://t.co/bSgURIAdj6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Dunki Drop 2 came in the form of a track titled Lutt Putt Gaya. The first song from the film released on Wednesday afternoon and oit is an absolute treat. The track features the film's lead actors Shah Rukh Khan's Hardy falling in love with Mannu (Taapsee Pannu). Lutt Putt Gaya has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Pritam. The lyrics are by Swanand Kirkire - IP Singh and it has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Check out the song Lutt Putt Gaya here:

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Dunki is slated to release on Christmas this year. It is SRK's first project with Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, the film also stars Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal.