Shah Rukh Khan Replies In Kind To Fan's Tweet On Him Being Grandmom's 'Forever Crush'

An SRK fan in a still from the video. (courtesy: musicwaalaa)

Shah Rukh Khan's frequent social media posts are a sheer delight and the reason we brought this up today is because the superstar is winning hearts for his reply to a latest video that features an elderly fan of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar's massive fan following clearly needs no introduction and in a video posted by a Twitter user, an elderly fan is seen saying in Gujarati that Dharmendra and Shah Rukh Khan are her "forever crushes". The woman's grandson shared the video on Twitter and wrote tagging SRK, "Turns out SRK is my Baa's forever crush! Hope this reaches him." The video did reach Shah Rukh Khan and he replied to the tweet with these words: "Hum pana tane prema karum chum Baa (Love you too Baa)."

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's tweet here:

Hum pana tane prema karum chum Baa. https://t.co/nZLzYhafFl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2023

On Tuesday, SRK gave a shout out to Delhi University professors, who danced to his track Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his film Pathaan. "How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them," SRK wrote reacting to the video.

How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also. Educational Rockstars all of them!! pic.twitter.com/o94F1cVcTV — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 21, 2023

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his last release Pathaan, which crossed the Rs 500 crore mark on Tuesday. The actor will next be seen in Atlee's Jawanwith Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Shah Rukh Khan will also star in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, which is also slated to release this year.

Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan made a few cameo appearances in films last year. He had a special appearance in Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and also in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. SRK has also been fairly active as a producer in the last few years. He co-produced Darlings, which marked Alia Bhatt's debut as a film producer.